Legendary musician AR Rahman is currently in hospital. Early reports suggested that the Oscar-winning composer complained of chest pain and was rushed for a medical checkup this morning. But there’s nothing to worry about, as his sister Fathima has clarified the reports.

Earlier this morning, reports claimed Rahman was rushed to hospital around 7:30 AM today after he complained of sudden chest pain. He was admitted for the immediate medical role, and the doctors performed necessary tests, including an echocardiogram and ECG.

But a spokesperson of AR Rahman has rubbished the rumors of chest pain. In a statement to NDTV, they clarified, “He returned from London yesterday and felt unwell, so he went to the hospital for a check-up last night. However, according to the doctors, it was due to dehydration, as he has also been fasting for Ramzan.”

Fans need not worry, as his sister, Fathima Shekar, has confirmed that there’s nothing to worry about. She said as per DT Next, “He was exhausted after back-to-back travel and suffered a mild discomfort and dehydration. He has currently been given an IV and will be sent back home.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also rushed to the hospital as soon as he heard about AR Rahman’s health scare. He wrote on Twitter/X, “As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!”

The 58-year-old composer is stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for AR Rahman!

