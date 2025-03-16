Don 3 is happening, but neither Shah Rukh Khan nor his Junglee Billi is a part of the upcoming installment. Fans love Ranveer Singh, but they’re equally upset that Bollywood’s hit pair SRK and Priyanka Chopra will not be a part of Farah Akhtar’s film. Do you know that PeeCee once openly admitted that she no longer speaks to the superstar? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

No one knows what went wrong between Priyanka and Shah Rukh. They were once really close friends. Rumors once broke that the couple were beyond “good friends,” but they strongly denied it. In 2018, PC tied the knot with Nick Jonas, but SRK was missing from the celebrations. It looks like they’re no longer in contact.

During her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, a fan confronted Priyanka Chopra about how she kept blushing when Karan Johar mentioned SRK’s name during Koffee With Karan. He added, “I just want to see your expression” and repeated ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ again and again. PeeCee responded, “Oh god, stop it please! Maine pehle hi aankh band kar li.”

Host Rajat Sharma then asked her, “Shah Rukh se aisi kya problem hai?” Priyanka Chopra seemingly hinted at their rift as she replied, “Wo bhi us list me hai, jinse mai baat nahi karti, aap kya jaano. Unke samne zubaan nahi khulti meri, wo alag baat hai (laughing).”

Host Rajat Sharma interrupted and said, “Lekin Public ke saamne unki mimicry aap kar dete hai?” To this, Priyanka Chopra responded, “Haa, unki permission ke sath. Maine unse puch lia tha ki ‘dekhiye mai ye karne wali hu, is it okay?’ Unhone kaha, haa haa, tumhe toh sath khoon maaf.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra ended romance rumors publicly in 2013. During the Filmfare Awards, the actress took a dig at reports that claim they secretly meet every single time she crosses Bandra. She also called the baseless reports “nonsense.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is back in India for SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu. She has been roped in as the leading lady and will be returning to the big screens almost six years after The Sky Is Pink.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

