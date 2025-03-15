Isn’t it every Bollywood fan’s dream to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar work together? The duo have previously shared that this cannot happen due to their conflicting schedules. But they once shared the stage and left us in splits with their hilarious digs at each other. Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted the 2008 Filmfare Award. But the audience witnessed a hilarious sequence when Akshay Kumar was invited onto the stage. He made a Khiladi-style entry, and the crowd cheered for him. The hosts pretended to give an award to the Namastey London actor but refused to let him give a speech as SRK said, “I don’t like you, take the award and go back.”

Akshay Kumar took a dig at earning money through private events as he said, “Thank you, you rich people. May you marry again and again and make every marriage functional so that the functions keep taking place.” He also made a hilarious announcement saying he’s opened an exclusive band, which is included in his commercial.

SRK trolled Akshay as he said, “Ek minute yaar, khada ho yaha pe. Jyada mat ud tu, mai tujhe dikhana chahta hu March, April, May ke shaadio ke cards aa chuke hai mere paas.” Saif Ali Khan further joked, “Aur humne birthday parties pe bhi nachna shuru kar dia hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan was then seen asking Saif Ali Khan not to reveal such secrets. But Akshay Kumar interrupted and trolled SRK with his response, “Arey beta, ek secret toh mere paas bhi hai. Shah Rukh ji, kal aapki wife ka phone aya tha mujhe. Unhone kaha ki ‘mere bache ka birthday hai, aao ghar pe zara nach gana ho.’ Maine kaha ‘mujhe hi kyu select kia?’ Kehne lagi ‘bhaiya sabse ache entertainer toh tum hi ho.'”

Shah Rukh pretended to be worried as he indulged himself in the hilarious skit. Gauri Khan, who was sitting in the audience, was left in splits. Take a look at the viral video below:

Isn’t it hilarious? Imagine Akshay and Shah Rukh working on a comedy film together! One can only hope that happens sometime in the future!

