Saif Ali Khan Shoots For His Next Untitled Project At The Same Spot Where He Gave His First Shot For His Debut Film ‘Parampara’ 32 Years Ago, Looks Young and Fit In Pics From Sets

Saif Ali Khan recently treated his audience to the official announcement of ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.’ Soon after that, the actor was all set for his next untitled project, and he had kicked off shooting for it. Several glimpses from the sets have gone viral, showcasing Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar. The actor creates a sense of nostalgia as he looks fit and charming in a classic moustache and a side-parted hairdo, leaving fans guessing about the nature of his role in his new project.

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan is shooting for this project at the same spot where he gave his first shot for his debut film ‘Parampara’ 32 years ago in 1993. Though the details of his next project are kept under wraps, the snippets from the shoot location have undoubtedly sparked curiosity among his fans.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is geared up for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’. Staying constant with his knack for experimenting with diverse roles, Saif Ali Khan steps into the role of a jewel thief hired to steal a rare diamond. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the Netflix film stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta have generated significant social media buzz since it was officially announced. Though the release date has not been announced yet, ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is slated to land soon on Netflix, promising a thrilling package of Saif Ali Khan’s acting brilliance!

