Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most down-to-earth actresses in the industry. She once opened up about her idea of marriage. The actress is currently cherishing the success of Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2 is a massive blockbuster movie and has created a buzz by entering the 500 crore club. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

During the promotion of Street Dancer 2 in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor candidly shared her idea of marriage. The actress said, “Whenever I get married, whoever I get married to, I have to be completely cracked with that person. It’s essential to me.” She also made an amusing sound while enacting gibberish. Co-star Varun Dhavan told her that she would find it in the future.

However, recently, Shraddha Kapoor unfollowed rumored beau Rahul Mody, his sister, and his production house on Instagram. This news shocked her fans because Shraddha Kapoor made her relationship official in July on Instagram by sharing a goofy selfie with a cute caption, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vapes dede year.” The couple was also seen twinning in white outfits. Shraddha Kapoor also shared an Instagram post where she was seen wearing an “R” pendant. She captioned the post as “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kr rahi.” Fans wondered if it was Rahul Mody.

For the uninitiated, Rahul Mody is a writer. He has written movies like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, and ‘Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety.’

