Priyanka Chopra Jonas has significantly impacted both the Bollywood and Hollywood industries. One of the globally renowned Indian actresses, singers, and producers, her career skyrocketed after she delivered notable performances in films like Mary Kom, Fashion, and Barfi.

After success in Bollywood, Priyanka explored her acting career in Hollywood and earned her breakthrough with a role in the TV show Quantico. While her Hollywood career expanded with roles in films like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections, it didn’t come easy for her.

Although Priyanka has been a leading celebrity in Bollywood for years, her decision to settle for several B-grade Hollywood films was not something that her fans expected. In a throwback conversation with Dax Shepherd on the Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka opened up about the reasons behind leaving Bollywood despite being an accomplished actress. She admitted, revealing, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game, so I was tired of the politics and said I needed a break.”

When the opportunity welcomed Priyanka to build a music career, she immediately took it. However, she soon realized it wasn’t fulfilling her aspirations, prompting her to seek acting auditions in Hollywood. Following her pursuit of success in Hollywood, Priyanka faced several challenges. She gradually expanded her English-language filmography by taking on numerous minor roles before landing substantial opportunities in larger projects. She also encountered a barrage of questions about her choice to leave her Bollywood stardom behind. In response, she revealed, “So with every job that I have gotten from smaller roles in features that I did, which I needed to build my English-language filmography, I had a lot of people who knew me from my Indian film days, questioning why I went to Hollywood to do small parts and B-grade movies, is what they would say.”

Despite working on several B-grade projects, she eventually found her place by starring in movies with A-list actors like Dwayne Johnson. She also had a lead role in another TV Show, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden.

