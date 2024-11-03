Salma Hayek is an influential personality and one of the most gorgeous Hollywood actresses. She must have been pursued by many suitors, but did you know former US President Donald Trump was one of them? The Eternals star once claimed that she rejected Trump’s romantic advances years ago, and he retaliated by attempting to humiliate her because of her height later on. Scroll below for the deets.

Trump is an American politician, media personality, and businessman. He was the 45th president of the United States and served the nation from 2017 to 2021. According to Buzzfeed’s report, Trump tried to ask Salma out on a date, but she dismissed him as she was already dating someone.

The report claimed that since Salma Hayek rejected Donald Trump’s advances, he planted a National Enquirer story about her being too short for him. Hayek told El Show del Mandril on Radio Centro, “When I met that man, I had a boyfriend, and he tried to become his friend to get my home telephone number.”

She continued, “He got my number and would call me to invite me out.” When the story about Salma Hayek being too short for Donald Trump came out, he reportedly got in touch with the actress. Salma recalled, Later, he called and left me a message. ‘Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don’t want people to think this about you.'”

Salma Hayek explained, “He thought that I would try to go out with him so people wouldn’t think that’s why he wouldn’t go out with me.” She also said, “I think he was trying to make me feel humiliated and go out with him. I am not humiliated for being short. I am 5’ 2″ – I didn’t want to be a model, and I didn’t want to be a basketball player. My height has never stopped me from doing anything that I’ve wanted to do.” She ended it by saying, “Every time he speaks, he lies.”

On the professional front, Salma Hayek appeared in the war drama written, co-produced, and directed by Angelina Jolie. It premiered in the Special Presentations section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.

