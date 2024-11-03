The Wild Robot is one of the most appreciated animated movies of this year, and it is on its way to beating the Migration’s US run. It recently crossed the $200 million mark and has now achieved this interesting feat. The Dreamworks animated feature was made on an estimated budget of $78 million. Scroll below for the deets.

Migration is an animated comedy-adventure movie by Universal Pictures and Illumination. It featured the voices of Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito. The animated feature follows the story of a family of mallards trying to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and try to migrate from New England to Jamaica via New York City.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Wild Robot recently lost 196 theatres and is also available on digital platforms, yet it has been earning winning numbers at the box office. In North America, the animated feature grossed a strong $1.9 million on its 6th Friday, experiencing a hike of 3.8% from last Friday. The film has reached a $115.8 million cume in the United States.

The Wild Robot is also eyeing a $6.5 million to $7.5 million on its 6th weekend. It collected $121.01 million at the international box office. Allied with the $115.77 million domestic cume, the film has collected $236.79 million worldwide. The movie registered the biggest 6th Friday ever in the US for animations released in September.

Now, the Wild Robot movie is on its way to surpass the domestic haul of Migration. The 2023 animated adventure movie collected $127.30 million in its lifetime in the United States, and Chris Sanders’ movie is expected to surpass that this weekend.

The Wild Robot was released in the US on September 27. It features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

