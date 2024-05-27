A Fantastic Four reboot is coming, and Marvel fans are excited to see a new cast step into the iconic role. Marvel announced that the Internet darling Pedro Pascal would play the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic. While there was a little debate because fans thought John Kransinki’s little cameo had confirmed his role, they were still happy with Pascal’s casting. But did you know Pascal was not the only choice? Apparently, another Netflix alum of Indian Origin was in the race to join the cast of Fantastic Four. Here’s what the actor has to say about losing the role of Pedro Pascal.

Kohli opened up about losing projects in Hollywood and how sometimes things just don’t work out. Rahul said, “Yeah, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it but I didn’t get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see the Constantine. It will flare up once and again. And I love all of them. On good days, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m wanted!’ People really want to see it. You’re the guy that people will shout out for anything.”

But Rahul chose to look at the positive side of it all, and he continued, “On bad days, it’s a reminder that you’re not the guy. You’re not there. These are the roles you’ll never get.’ So, it’s sweet and has perspective. It’s how you feel about yourself.”

Rahul Kohli came close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he auditioned for a role in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four. The actor who starred in The Fall of the House of Usher and iZombie recently disclosed that he was a candidate for the Reed Richards Mister Fantastic role.

After it was reported that fans had recommended Rahul Kohli for their ideal cast, the player discussed the Marvel role.

Pedro Pascal was ultimately chosen to play Mr. Fantastic. He will share the screen with Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Vanessa Kirby as Sue, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Other cast members include Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter-Hauser, John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson, and Natasha Lyonne.

The Fantastic Four, based on a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, is being directed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman. The movie will go into production this summer and has a planned premiere date of July 25, 2025.

