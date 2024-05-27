Meghan Markle’s recent Nigeria tour alongside Prince Harry did not go over well with the West African nation’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who slammed the duchess for seemingly disrespecting their culture.

In a clip floating around on X, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is seen blasting Meghan Markle over her fashion choices during her visit to the African country.

The Duchess of Sussex spent three days in Nigeria earlier this month alongside her husband, Prince Harry and made several outfit changes during the tour. While Vogue deemed the outfits as “some of the best of her on-duty style,” Nigeria’s First Lady was seemingly unimpressed and even offended.

During a speech at an event commemorating President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office, she praised the women who have made significant contributions to society while throwing a sly jab at Meghan. The speech was broadcast on Arise News and later posted on X.

🤩🤩🤩👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻very very very CLEAR MESSAGE TO RACHEL MEGHAN MARKLE. You were dressed half NAKED!!! Got it!!! She didn’t appreciate your nakedness!!😂🤪Bravo to the first lady 🫡The First Lady of Nigeria 🇳🇬 is so dignified 🌹🌹🌹🫡🫡🫡🫡pic.twitter.com/Kov3mactBM — Suzie (@wuikle) May 26, 2024

When speaking about protecting their culture, the First Lady said: “The message here is we have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. They keep forgetting that Nigeria we are beautiful. You can see what they showcase on the stage. I said, ‘We are fashionable; we see what is going on’.

The first lady then needled at Meghan’s fashion choices, telling the crowd, “We are not having the Met Gala.” Referencing Meghan Markle’s breezy attire during the trip, she added, “The nakedness is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”

The First Lady then directly addressed Meghan in her speech to emphasize that she was not pleased with her outfits, which seemingly disrespected Nigerian culture. She said, “They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home. We know who we are. Don’t lose who you are.”

Meghan Markle has yet to respond to the criticism.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s Daughter’s Lion King Debut Slammed Online; Fans Defend 10-Year-Old Against “Nepo Baby” Vitriol

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News