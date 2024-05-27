Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, who has enjoyed a storied 60-year acting career, hinted this week that she might be done with movies for good. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Judi Dench, who has been open about her struggles to see due to age-related macular degeneration, revealed if she has any future projects in the pipeline.

The 89-year-old British actress was last seen in the 2022 movie Spirited. At the time, during an interview with Louis Theorux on his BBC show, Judi Dench opened up about how her sight on set was affected due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Judi Dench told Theorux that while she had no plans of retiring, she was “not doing much at the moment because I can’t see. It’s bad.”

Judi Dench revealed she has a photogenic memory, and a person feeds her lines, and she regurgitates them on screen. She added, “I’ve got to teach myself a new way of learning. I’ve realized that I need to know where it is on the page. I’ll teach myself a way. I know I will, as long as I don’t trip overdoing it.”

However, Judi Dench might finally be ready to retire. According to Mirror, when asked if she had any upcoming films, the actress replied, “No, no, I can’t even see.”

The publication reported that when they contacted Judi Dench’s agent to clarify whether she was ready to retire from her illustrious movie career, her agent said, “Judi has nothing more to add than all she mentioned to the journalist.”

Judi Dench made her stage debut in 1957 and went on to become one of the most revered actresses in movies and on stage.

