Kate Beckinsale stood up to her critics, commenting on her body and appearance. In a lengthy IG comment on Sunday, May 26, the “Underworld” actress blasted trolls who called her “too thin” and opened up about health issues she faced in the last year.

It all started when Kate Beckinsale shared an Instagram clip showing her wearing a slew of retro-styled fits and hairstyles for her forthcoming 1990s-based film, “Stolen Girl.”

The post was flooded with a volley of comments remarking on her appearance. “Walking skeleton”, a comment read.

Another chimed in, writing, “Sorry to say this, Kate, but you do look a bit thin.”

Kate Beckinsale stood up to her critics by setting the record straight about people’s unsolicited comments about her body and appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

Responding to a critic, Kate Beckinsale revealed she went through a harrowing year where her mother went through some health issues and even “nursed” her stepdad “to his death early this year.” The “Serendipity” actress also shared that she lost her pet cat last year.

Kate Beckinsale also revealed that she spent “six weeks” in the hospital recovering from a Mallory-Weiss tear – engendered by “violent coughing or vomiting.” According to Johns Hopkins, “Less common causes are a hiatal hernia, or childbirth, which can increase pressure in your abdomen.”

Kate Beckinsale added her initial health scare was augmented by “severe flair of my mast cell disease, also mitigated by stress, shock, and grief,” which has contributed to her weight loss.

She remarked, “That’s what I am prepared to disclose, which has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s, is not important.”

Kate Beckinsale then slammed the body shamers, noting, “I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it.”

She concluded her statement by asking her followers to “do better.”

Must Read: Venom 3 Will Reportedly Introduce THIS Major Character From Spider-Man Universe: Spoilers Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News