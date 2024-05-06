Kate Beckinsale recently took to her Instagram page to address the onslaught of “insidious bullying” of her appearance. The 50-year-old actress, who has been relentlessly plagued with Plastic Surgery accusations, finally addressed the persistent speculation over her looks, pleading with people to stop harassing her.

The Underworld actress, who recently returned to the red carpet after a health scare, took to her Instagram Page and addressed haters who have repeatedly accused her of going under the knife. According to ET, in a since-deleted video, Kate Beckinsale denied ever cosmetically altering her appearance, including getting Botox and fillers. Here’s what she had to say.

Kate Beckinsale began her address by saying she was impelled to speak out after being relentlessly bullied for her appearance. She said – “I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll.”

The British actress then added that every time she posted a video or an image, she’s been accused of “having had unrecognizable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person.”

Kate Beckinsale Denies Plastic Surgery Allegations

Beckinsale denied ever going under the knife, saying despite having a doctor verify the veracity of her claims, her comments were flooded with derisive messages. She continued, “I don’t actually do any of those things -I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t, and still, every time there’s a chorus of my God, you’re unrecognizable… it happens constantly, and it’s usually women that are doing it.”

Beckinsale then attributed her altered appearance to aging. She explained, “What is different is that I lived in the UK and was paler; I used to pluck the s*out of my eyebrows, and I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore. I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Life happens -obviously, I have aged; everybody ages.”

Beckinsale shared that while she was frightened over the prospect of ageing in the past, saying, “I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks,” She has learned it’s inevitable and has made peace with it.

Beckinsale added she finds it ironic that people often accuse her of getting older when, in fact, she didn’t think she would live longer since her dad passed away at a young age.

She expressed gratitude that she’s still alive before concluding her post and asking people to stop posting hateful comments.

