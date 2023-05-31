Keanu Reeves is known for his gentlemanliness and down-to-earth nature, and it has always been constant as her co-star from three decades ago recalls when he saved her from a wardrobe malfunction. Reeves’ Much Ado About Nothing co-star Kate Beckinsale took to her social media to remember the distressing moment at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival after attending this year’s event.

It was Kate’s debut film starring actors like Kenneth Branagh, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington and Reeves. Being the first movie and walking the red carpet at the prestigious event was definitely a big deal, and it would have turned into one of Kate’s worst days if it weren’t for Reeves and Sean Leonard.

After three decades of Much Ado About Nothing, Kate Beckinsale walked down memory lane and shared a classic photo of the ensemble cast from the Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram handle on Tuesday and revealed the scene story of it. Kate could be seen standing with Keanu Reeves, Leonard and Denzel Washington in the picture, all smiles, but little did the fans know that she was suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Detailing the incident and how Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard were her saviours that day, Kate Beckinsale wrote, “So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens. Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind. I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked.”

She continued, “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x.”

For the unversed, a gusset is a triangular piece of fabric inserted into a seam to add breadth and reduce stress from tightly-fit clothing.

Check out the iconic picture here:

