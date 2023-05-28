Keanu Reeves is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood; he has made countless fans owing to his amazing acting talent and lovable nature in real life. For the longest time, the actor was the internet’s favourite boyfriend but we can say it has been snubbed after his relationship with Alexandra Grant became public. But it was once revealed that gamers flocked to have s*x with his Avatar in the Cyberpunk 2077 game, which left the actor evidently flattered.

The actor recently gave the fans a lot to soak in with his action-packed film John Wick: Chapter 4, leaving them wanting more as they demand the fifth instalment of the franchise. The Matrix star doesn’t fail to impress everyone with his humble nature, and because of that, he is one of the most loved actors in the world.

Keanu Reeves was the voice of the character called Johnny Silverhand, a ghost of a war veteran rock star in the game Cyberpunk 2077. He was once informed in an interview with The Verge that fans were hacking the video game to have virtual s*x with his avatar. Upon hearing this, the actor was visibly flattered as this snippet of the interview is going viral on YouTube.

Keanu Reeves in response to the flattering source of information, said, “Yes! Oh my God, it’s always nice when it’s nice. Think of how much money is in p*rn, so you would not even have to be there and people could have digital s*x with your avatar. What’s it called right now, ‘For Members Only’? You could do a whole thing.” He added, “Then you get the suit that’s probably made in Sweden or some German thing. And then you’ve got the VR thing. Then they’ve got the data on you with your, like, arousal metrics. So then you’re in the suit with your arousal metrics through your ‘Members Only’ metaverse X.”

Meanwhile, his Matrix co-star Carrie Ann Moss giving a hard pass, said, “I say no thank you. Keanu’s fine with it.” Keanu Reeves also said it will increase people’s value for real-life relationships adding, “The you take everything off and how do you feel about the relationships you’re in? Then you hold that real thing and you’re like, ‘I’m so glad we have reality.'”

Check out the video here:

