Lately, we have seen female stars opening up about some real not-so-talked-about issues lying in the entertainment industry. One such is Alexandra Daddario, who once raised her voice against the injustice faced by women and even said that she would like to see pay parity in Hollywood. Keep reading to know what she had said.

For the unversed, Alexandra is considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses across the globe. She’s most popularly known for her films like the Percy Jackson franchise and Baywatch. Back in 2018, the actress opened up like never before when she urged women to speak up and even praised movements like #MeToo. She said that more things need to be done to resolve issues like unequal pay based on gender and s*xual harassment.

While talking to Marie Claire magazine, Alexandra Daddario said, “I’d like to see women get equal pay, obviously. I would like to be payed equally to my male co-stars. I think that there should be more opportunities for women. I think it’s absurd that there are roughly only 12 percent of movies that are directed by women.”

Alexandra Daddario further continued, “I’d like to see that when something is wrong, women can have the courage and platform to speak up and people will listen.” She added, “I know in the past when something happens, a; there’s a huge deal of shame, and b; if you do speak up, you are sort of shamed to silence. So I think that’s what’s changing and that’s what’s important.”

During the same interview, the Baywatch actress even admitted herself going through a lot being a woman in the entertainment industry. “Although suppressing the bad things that have happened and being strong and moving on is a testament to women’s strength, it is also a huge society problem of women not being able to speak up or being afraid to speak up, or thinking that things should be one way when they really shouldn’t be that way, and I think that’s what we are grappling with right now,” she said further.

