David Hasselhoff was “most starstruck” when he met Sammy Davis Jr.

The 70-year-old actor crossed paths with dancing legend Sammy – who died in 1990 at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer – when he was a young star of soap opera ‘The Young and the Restless’ in the 1970s and revealed how the showbiz veteran gave him a warning about a career in entertainment.

David Hasselhoff told UsWeekly: “The moment I was the most starstruck was when I [met] Sammy David Jr. He knew me as Snapper from ‘The Young and the Restless‘. He told me I wear the hat of success well, but [to] be careful because that hat can be taken away. He became a really good friend.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Baywatch‘ star David Hasselhoff – who is now married to model Hayley Roberts but has daughters Taylor, 33, and 30-year-old Hayley with ex-wife Pamla Bach – went on to note that any young actors hoping to break into television would be to get into the studio in whatever job they can get.

He added, “The best advice I’ve gotten is to always tell the truth and to be honest and respectful. My advice for young actors is to get on the set, whether you are a PA or you ride a bicycle. You’ll become famous because you work at Paramount, MGM or Universal.”

When it comes to travelling, the Hoff revealed that his significant other is not a fan of flying so they have since turned to travelling by train and revealed the one item that he will always pack in his luggage.

He said, “My wife, Hayley, doesn’t like to fly, so we started traveling by train. It’s romantic, and each stop is a culture shock because every village is different and cool. When I travel, I always pack my earbuds so I can listen to music, my cell phone to take lots of pictures and a charger and converter for my phone.”

