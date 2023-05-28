Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are reportedly the new couple in town and have been grabbing headlines for their budding love. While the two were allegedly spending quality time together, a steamy lip lock recently confirmed that there is something romantic between them. Now, a new report claims the two are taking their relationship forward and set to move in together.

Taylor and Matty’s romance rumours came after it was reported that the Love Story singer had ended her six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn. While the reports came several weeks ago, many mentioned that Taylor and Matty began seeing each other at the beginning of 2023.

Ever since their dating rumours came out, netizens have also addressed some bizarre comments made by Healy during his previous interviews. Amid the backlash the two are receiving, a new report claims they are taking their relationship to the next level.

As per a report by The U.S. Sun, Matty Healy is set to move in with his alleged girlfriend in New York. He is making the move to help Taylor Swift write her next album. The singer has allegedly shipped his audio interfaces, guitar effect pedals, MacBook Pro as well as synths to Taylor’s home to set them up.

Moreover, the two are so madly in love that they do not want to stay away and spend as much time together as they can. The British singer has also told his band 1975’s team that he would be doing his demos in the US till the near future. The report saud, “He [Matty Healy] will work on his parts for their collaboration while she [Taylor Swift] is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

It seems to be a pretty big move. Let us know your views on the same in the space below.

