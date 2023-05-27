Taylor Swift is one of the most talented pop singers in Hollywood who enjoys a massive fanbase who love her and admire her with all their hearts. For a few days, Taylor has been all over the news, first for her breakup reports with her ex Joe Alwyn and then her romance rumours with Matty Healy. However, now, recently, Tay has released a song under her “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)” album that might have hinted at the reason for her breakup. Keep scrolling to find out!

Taylor is the songstress who is known for writing lyrics based on her love life, be it the happy days, sad days, post-breakup, etc. However, now it seems through this new song, Tay has dropped a major hint that Joe Alwyn didn’t want to marry her.

On Friday, Taylor Swift released a new track named ‘You’re Losing Me’, that can only be available on a few copies of the “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)” album. In the song, the lyrics went like this, according to Genius, “You say, ‘I don’t understand,’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t. We thought a cure would come through in time; now, I fear it won’t.”

In the pre-chorus, Taylor Swift further goes, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” before admitting, “I’m getting tired even for a phoenix. Always risin’ from the ashes.” While in the chorus, she repeats, “Stop, you’re losing me.” She even heard saying, “My heart won’t start anymore for you.”

Her song’s lyrics further explains she had sent signals but the person whom she addressed the song to didn’t see them. Her lyrics further goes like her “face was gray,” but “you wouldn’t admit that we were sick.” Taylor then asks, “How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’? How long could we be a sad song ’til we were too far gone to bring back to life?”

She later exclaimed, “I wouldn’t marry me either. A pathological people pleaser. Who only wanted you to see her,” hinting that Joe Alwyn might have refused to marry her. However, reports were rife that they didn’t have any ‘dramatic’ separation; rather, it simply had “ran its course.”

While Joe Alwyn reportedly “feels slighted and is distraught” over Taylor Swift having moved on so quickly with Matty Healy. On the other hand, Tay is living her life. At a recent Eras Tour, she shared, “I kind of feel like telling you — I don’t know — I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Well, what do you think? Let us know.

