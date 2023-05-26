Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seem to be getting serious about their love affair as they get spotted kissing after apparently being inseparable for the past few weeks; not only that, sources claim that Swift is head over heels for him, and she defends him too. Swift’s breakup news with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn came out in public in April and just a few weeks after that, her romance rumours started surfacing with The 1975 singer.

Matty was seen cheering for his rumoured love in a few of her concerts at her ongoing Eras Tour and they were seen together on a date as well. One of Matty’s ex-girlfriends, Meredith Mickelson, a few days ago expressed her shock over the several reports of his romance with the Grammy-winning singer, said she was blindsided by it.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy apparently seem to be completely smitten by one another, as per People’s report; the alleged love birds were spotted kissing on their night out with their friends, including Zoe Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiance, Jack Antonoff. As per the report, their reps haven’t responded to the news yet. Meanwhile, the Swifties are reportedly worried about their idol because of Healy’s past of involving substance use and other things.

As per Radar Online, Taylor Swift has been advocating Matty Healy among her friends and will apparently be by him no matter what her fans think. The source claims, “This is not a rebound for Taylor. She’s into Matty and vice versa, and the chemistry between them is off the charts!” The source continued, “This may seem sudden to a lot of folks, but Taylor and Joe actually split months before it was announced. Joe’s a little hurt Taylor’s moved on but he’s trying not to be bitter. Matty’s pretty darn charming and Taylor’s friends all approve. She absolutely sees potential in this.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have known each other since 2014 but as per the insider, the timing wasn’t right for them back then. They revealed, “The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now. They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.” They further added that Swift is aware of his ill reputation, including struggles with drugs and misbehaving during concerts, including the reports of him kissing his fans or touching himself during concerts and on stage.

One of the sources shared, “She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that. Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago. Matty’s grown up a lot, and they seem to be a good match.” While another claimed The 1975 singer “is the one for her”. Again their reps have not commented on these claims, and for more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.

