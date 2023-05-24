Hackers have always threatened some of the top global icons with n*de leaks and the same happened with R&B and country music star Taylor Swift way back in 2015. The Twitter and Instagram accounts of the singer at the time got hacked and the hackers threatened to release her n*de pictures of the pop superstar in exchange for bitcoins. Taylor, however, did not lose her calm as she smoothly replied that there were no n*ked pictures. Scroll down for more.

At the time, several tweets were shared from Taylor Swift’s account asking her fans to follow two specific members of the Lizard Squad i.e. @lizzard and @veriuser. Without wasting any time, someone from the singer’s team promptly deleted the tweets. However, the hackers then claimed that they had access to n*de photos of the songstress.

According to Us Weekly, Taylor Swift took the matter into her own hands and took to Tumblr saying, “My twitter got hacked but don’t worry. Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords. Never a dull moment.” After her Twitter got restored, Swift logged into the micro-blogging site saying, “I’d like to acknowledge the MVP of the day, @yelyahwilliams, for being the first to text me about the hack this morning. #FriendshipGoals.”

The Grammy-award winner further said, “PS any hackers saying they have ‘n*des’? Psssh you’d love that wouldn’t you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING.” She then again took to Tumblr to pen a sweet message to a bullied fan named Caillou.

Taylor wrote, “I was really shocked to hear you say that you’d been bullied because of your name because the first thing I thought when I saw it was ‘woah, Caillou is such a cool name.”

She added, “Honestly. I thought it was so cool because it’s different, and herein lies our issue: you will always be criticized and teased and bullied for things that make you different, but usually those things will be what set you apart. No one gets to have a place in your mind if they weren’t invited there by you. So please do me this one favor: Don’t let their ugly words into your beautiful mind.”

Taylor Swift, on the personal front, is currently dating the 1975 frontman Matt Healy for a little over two months. She earlier dated Joe Alwyn for six long years.

