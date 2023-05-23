“Matty Healy Has Kissed Underage Girls... A 15-Year-Old Friend I Had...” Claims TikTok User, Disgusted Netizens Say “Taylor Swift Will Have Her Snakegate Era Again...”

Taylor Swift has been grabbing headlines for the past several weeks owing to her alleged relationship with Matty Healy. However, the reported relationship has only brought Tay in bad light following several bizarre claims by netizens against Healy. After the singer’s interview about admitting to m*sturbating to mostly black women being brutalised, a TikTok user claimed Healy kissed her 15-year-old friend during a concert.

Taylor and Matty have known each other since 2014 and remained friends. As per reports, Taylor broke up with Joe Alwyn earlier this year after dating for six years. She then allegedly began going out with Healy, and so far, the duo has been spotted several times. However, they have not announced having a romantic relationship yet.

Taylor Swift’s dating rumours with Matty Healy have brought the British singer to the limelight along with all his bizarre past confessions. Apart from his previous interviews detailing his s*x life, several netizens have also come up claiming some wrongdoings of the 1975 frontman. Recently, a TikTok user revealed that he had kissed underage girls.

A user named @softscorpio took to TikTok and confessed how Healy kissed her 15-year-old friend during his concert at Lollapalooza. She said, “Matty Healy has kissed underage girls. Like he kissed a 15-year-old friend, I had at Lollapalooza one year. And that’s not the only underage kid that Matty Healy kissed like there’s dozens of other girls. There’s a reason that he now checks IDs before he kisses people. I just wanted to (I don’t know like) put that out there. You don’t know Matty Healy like you think you know Matty Healy.”

“I think the quicker that we all collectively realise that that’s not a stage persona, he’s just a weird dude. I think it’ll be easier for all of us,” she added.

Following the user’s revelation, several netizens reacted to Healy’s doings and also discussed why Taylor Swift is with him. A Reddit user wrote, “I’m so tired of being forced to see and hear this guy. It makes me hate him even more. He went from being no one to me to then being someone I despise. Thanks Taylor,” while another penned, “Matt is a very weird and creepy guy, I wonder what Taylor saw in him.”

A third Redditor wrote, “Every day the snowball is growin larger and larger. Sooner or later Taylor will have her Snakegate era again.”

“I’m sorry but the checking IDs to kiss fans at shows kinda sealed the deal for me. I saw those vids and instantly thought, “this man has definitely dated minors,” wrote a fourth one.

