Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry she is undoubtedly an amazing performer and can make you get lost in wild fantasies with her acting chops. She once brought men to their knees with her sensuous performance in the film A Love Song for Bobby Long, starring John Travolta and Gabriel Macht alongside her. Thank the heavens that this steamy scene got deleted from the film otherwise, it would have given men many sleepless nights.

Scarlett has done a variety of characters over the course of her career but she never did n*de scenes without a purpose just because she has the body for it. She agreed to do a n*de scene in her 2013 sci-fi flick Under the Skin with the condition that it will not be s*xy in any way, and her fans know that she doesn’t need to strip her clothes to make people w*t, if we are being too blunt about it. Her raspy and unique voice and acting talent are enough for that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scene from Love Song for Bobby Long featured a hot and heavy make-out session between a young Scarlett Johansson’s Pursy and Macht’s Lawson, per The CinemaHolic. Gripped by intense passion and sensuous desire, both their characters lustfully make out inside a car, and to make the set-up steamier, the makers decided to add rain to it. As raindrops trickled down the car’s windows, Pursy reached her height of passion, ultimately giving in to the euphoric moment as she experienced org*sm.

It will not be wrong to say that sometimes org*sms featured in films feel cringe but actresses like Scarlett Johansson know how to make it tasteful and look real. Unfortunately, it was deleted from the film along with another scene where Johansson apparently was trying to cover herself desperately with nothing but a towel.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Ran Every Imagination Wild With Her Leopard-Print Swimsuit Putting Up A Busty Display With Her Voluptuous B**bs Somewhere In Wild Wild West!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News