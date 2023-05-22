Scarlett Johansson is a passionate actor, who once slips into the character; there’s no going back. She’s shown us her versatility with projects like Black Widow, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, and Ghost In The Shell amongst others. But the actress left little to the imagination as she went entirely n*de for her character in Under The Skin. Of course, there was a lot of backlash but she gave it back with the most logical response. Scroll below for details!

Scarlett understood the need for the script and went partially n*ked in Ghost In The Shell. But it was Jonathan Glazer’ directorial Under The Skin that witnessed her go all out. Despite the film becoming a box office failure, ScarJo’s sensuous scenes remain quite vivid in the minds of the viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Yahoo! Movies, Scarlett Johansson spoke in length about her role in Under The Skin and defended her decision of going completely n*ked on screen. She said, “I’m a pretty private person. It’s not like I want to be displaying myself all over the place… But I think I realized that through the process of just letting go, and allowing myself as the character to be totally present in the moment, and making the discovery of my own self, as [my character] does… I realized what kind of judgment I place on myself, and how self-conscious I am about all different kinds of things.”

Scarlett Johansson continued, “That wasn’t just the nudity, but many different situations, where I just had to… we just couldn’t capture what we needed unless I was totally free of myself. That, in a sense, was very liberating.”

Keeping in mind her character, Scarlett was conscious that she didn’t look s*xy in the frame. “She was a totally different species, so her nudity was kind of practical. I also had black hair. That was my idea — I didn’t think I should be a blonde sort of bombshell. N*ked, but not too s*xy,” Johansson added.

Well, masses would disagree as Scarlett Johansson naked is a scenario most men (and women) would find s*xy in any scenario.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Revealed She Used To Puke Everyday As She Could Not Handle Fame: “I Went Through So Much Stress, I Had Panic Attacks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News