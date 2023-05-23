Salma Hayek is among one of the most celebrated Hollywood A-listers. Over the decades, she has ruled the industry like a queen by delivering some power-packed performances. Apart from her phenomenal work craft, she is known for always putting her best fashion foot forward. Every time she steps out, she makes people talk about her hot and bold looks. The actress is known for her sultry swimsuit selfies, and today, we bring to you a throwback picture when she donned a leopard–print swimsuit and made everyone go gaga over her look. Read on for more details on her look.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Salma is one of the most stylish actresses who never fails to impress us with her s*xy swimsuit looks. She ensures to pick outfits in which she can clearly flaunt her curves. Back in 2022, the actress welcomed the new year by evoking her wild side in a leopard–print bathing suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a throwback picture shared by Salma.hayekworld on Instagram, the House Of Gucci actress Salma Hayek can be seen wearing a leopard-print swimsuit with a low-cut halter neckline through which she exhibited her b*sty cl*avage and also gave a view of her toned legs. She donned a black rectangular shade to complete the look as she sat beside an idyllic azure pool, with the ocean visible in the near distance. As the actress displayed her wild side, she opted for very subtle makeup, she tied her mane and kept blush and contour extremely light to make it look organic.

Checkout the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma hayek (@salma.hayek_world)

Well, we will rate Salma Hayek’s look 10 on 10, as when it comes to bikini looks, no one serves the hot looks as she does. What are your thoughts on this throwback picture of the actress who is definitely ageing like a fine wine? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Disha Patani Once Barely Skipped A Nip-Slip In A Revealing Bust Line That Left Little To Imagination, Making For One Of The Worst Wardrobe Malfunctions In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News