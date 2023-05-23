Salma Hayek is one of the most sensuous actresses in Hollywood, with some hot and racy scenes to her credit, but they are never a treat to shoot and the actress proved that when she confessed to being upset do her love scenes with Colin Farrell in the 2006 film ‘Ask the Dust’. The scenes looked very romantic and appealing on screen but the actress was apparently pretty anxious about the scene when Colin went to lengths to calm her down, including stripping all his clothes and breaking into a dance.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name written by John Fante and the film was by Robert Town, where a writer falls in love with a Mexican waitress for those who do not know, Salma had her reservations about working with Farrell. But it turned out to be a really great experience for her as she discovered how passionate the Batman actor is about his work during the course of the film.

Salma Hayek once, in her interview on Radio Free, spoke about her discomfort of shooting love scenes with Colin Farrell for their film Ask the Dust as it was freezing and the cold was unbearable. Hayek recalled, “It was freezing. Freezing, unbearable, cold. And I got a little bit of hypothermia. They were really careful. We had to take special drinks that would keep our body heated. I mean, we had to prepare physically to do the scene because it was so cold.” She continued, “I act comfortable, but I was not. And as a matter of fact, I was really nervous because this is not the one scene that I wanted to do, you know, and it was cold.”

Salma Hayek added how Colin Farrell tried to cheer her up and went to lengths to make it happen; the actress recalled, “So at one point, Colin came, started making jokes, and [I said], ‘I’m not in the mood right now! I’m really upset about this!’ I’m barking.” She shared how he stripped n*ked and did ballet to make her laugh. Hayek said, “And out he comes, b*tt-nak*d from the trailer, jumping and doing ballet dance. And I started laughing. It was the most ridiculous thing. Everybody started laughing. And he did it to relax me, because I was really tense.”

Salma Hayek even praised Colin Farrell for being a gentleman while filming the scene as she recalled, “And I have to say that when we were doing the scene, he not once looked down. I sometimes talk to guys that…I am dressed, and they talk to me like this. And Colin, for all his reputation…I was like expecting, ‘What’s he going to do? Is he going to try to get too funny here?’ Never. Never took his eyes off mine. Completely supportive.”

