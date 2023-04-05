Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie was first not deemed fit for the 2004 war adventure flick Alexander since she had to play the role of actor Colin Farrell’s mother. The skilled actress was given a green light later. However, things between Jolie and Farrell at one point reportedly got sour. Read on to know the truth behind.

Apart from Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell, the movie Alexander starred Anthony Hopkins, Rosario Dawson, Val Kilmer and Jared Leto in prominent roles. The film was one of the most critically acclaimed projects of the year.

Speaking of an incident from the movie set, the publication Showbiz Cheat Sheet revealed a scene where Angelina Jolie had to spit in Colin Farrell’s face during a heated argument. The Oscar-winning actress later revealed that the scene was not scripted and she actually ended up spitting on Farrell. Jolie asserted, “That was improvised. That just happened. And me spitting on him just happened.” The actress continued, “It was when they were fighting and it actually came out of him disrespecting her. In fact, it was a crass thing and it angered me.” For the unversed, the director decided to keep the improvisation in the final cut.

Colin Farrell also once shared how was it working with Angelina Jolie. The actor in an interview with another publication shared how brilliant Jolie as an actor was. The actor stated that she created such a definitive character and that she put such an incredible and individual seal on it.

Initially, the age difference between the two co-stars led to some questioning the casting choice since Jolie was only 10 months older than Farell and was being considered to play the role of her mother in Alexander. However, things fell into place and Jolie was roped-in for her pivotal role.

