As per reports, the Game Of Thrones prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros is in talks with HBO, and the news surfaced online, making the fans go gaga over it. They took Twitter by storm as they put their demand of casting Henry Cavill as Aegon in the prequel. Keep scrolling to check out the reactions from the massive fandom.

Last year has been quite a year for Henry, to be honest. Leaving the Witcher project, making an exit from the DC universe and never donning Superman’s suit ever again, and so on and so forth. Enola Holmes‘ actor’s career went through a lot of ups and downs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Variety reported that HBO is discussing Game Of Thrones’ prequel about Aegon’s conquests, and even though it’s way too early in development and it’s still without a writer attached to the project, the news itself made fans super excited. This excitement ignited their love for Henry Cavill, and a lot of GoT fans claimed and demanded to bring Cavill as Aegon. They think he is the perfect cast to be in the spin-off.

Taking Twitter by storm, one wrote, “Yes, we need this show!!!! And Henry Cavil as Aegon!!!!!!!!! @hbomax.”

Yes, we need this show!!!! And Henry Cavil as Aegon!!!!!!!!! @hbomax https://t.co/2L0BwCLRXg — Jorge Ramirez-Martinez (@jorgeiswriting) April 3, 2023

A fan-made poster where Henry Cavill can be seen donning a red cape and his white blonde wig is also doing rounds on the Internet. Another one commented, “they better get Henry Cavill for this, Henry was born to play Aegon I.”

they better get Henry Cavill for this, Henry was born to play Aegon I https://t.co/KVTnSp8Svw pic.twitter.com/dFZUgSO2Po — deserted scope DMs NA 📝⚰️ (@DesertedScope) April 3, 2023

Third one penned, “Which is a pity because I would love to see this. And Henry Cavill is so stoic he would be perfect as Aegon the Dragon.”

Which is a pity because I would love to see this. And Henry Cavill is so stoic he would be perfect as Aegon the Dragon https://t.co/x6hDpQMmfT — Happy Christmas, you clock-watching fucks (@flaescetere) April 3, 2023

One of the comments can be read as, “Imagine if Henry Cavill goes to HBO MAX & thrives as Aegon while The Witcher fades into a cancellation at Netflix.”

Imagine if Henry Cavill goes to HBO MAX & thrives as Aegon while The Witcher fades into cancellation at Netflix. https://t.co/5ESeh8QOzL — Brandon // Keckler (@EpiKeckler) April 3, 2023

Another comment was written, “And cast Henry Cavill just to spite The Witcher showrunners.”

And cast Henry Cavill just to spite The Witcher showrunners. — claytalian (@claytalian) April 3, 2023

A few more fans shared their comments demanding the Witcher as Aegon. Check out!

Aegon the Conqueror pic.twitter.com/owswk7G1gD — Ryan Cooley (@RCooley96) April 3, 2023

This fan-casting has been doing rounds since last year. However, earlier in an onstage interview with Josh Horowitz, Henry Cavill talked about whether there’s a possibility for him to play the character or not, and said, “To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like “I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers…” I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Do you want to see Henry Cavill as Aegon The Conqueror? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: BLACKPINK To Launch Their Official Game With Fans Turning Into Producers For Their Favourite K-Pop Band? Here’s How You Can Access It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News