American fantasy drama television series House of the Dragon, which was released last year, received highly positive reviews. The show, which is the prequel spin-off to Game of Thrones, was one the much-awaited series ever since it was announced and became a massive hit among the audience. But Emilia Clarke will not watch the series.

Clarke played the role of ‘Khaleesi’ Daenerys Targaryen in the wildly-popular fantasy adventure series which is based on the still-to-be-completed George RR Martin‘s Song of Ice and Fire novels. She played the role of an exiled princess following a rebellion who subsequently amasses a large army to retake the throne she believes rightfully belongs to her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Variety, Emilia Clarke revealed that she has no desire to watch House of the Dragon, which received praise for its character development, visual effects, writing, score, and performances. She called the idea “weird” and explained why she thinks so.

Emilia Clarke said, “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. No! Can you [forgive me]? It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

The eight-season run of Game of Thrones culminated in 2019, and it has since spawned the equally popular prequel spinoff show, House of the Dragon, which explores the fall of the House of Targaryen nearly 200 years before the original series.

Kit Harington, who played the role of ‘King of the North’ Jon Snow, called the prequel series “fantastic” and praised House of the Dragon co-showrunner and former colleague Miguel Sapochik.

Must Read: After Shakira Split, Gerard Pique Has Been Paying For Clara Chia Marti’s Lip Fillers? Netizens Are Trolling Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News