Game Of Thrones happens to be one of the most popular and iconic shows ever created in the history of cinema. Not just the storyline but also the actors of the show got immense popularity post the success of the series including Kit Harington who played one of the leading roles of Jon Snow in it. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kit opened up on losing his virginity during his teenage years and revealed the back story behind it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kit isn’t the first actor to talk about having s*x for the first time but in the past also, many A-list actors have shared their experiences in interviews and have spoken about it including Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Alba, and Joe Jonas. Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2017 that Harington shared his experience during an interview.

In a conversation with Elle once, Kit Harington spoke about losing his virginity as a teenager and said, “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young. I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to.”

Kit Harington continued and said, “You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”

Meanwhile, the actor is now married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie and shares a son together.

