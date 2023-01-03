The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing in full swing at this point and no new entry can shock us as it did before because the biggest of the stars are either in there already or in contention to enter. One of the most spoken about possible entrants was James Bond fame Daniel Craig who was speculated to play Balder The Brave in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2. But turned out he wasn’t in the movie. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t shoot for it. At least the newly leaked footage says so.

For the unversed, Doctor Strange 2 starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the leading titular role and was pitched against Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda who is now embracing her Scarlett Witch self. The movie was about saving America Chavez from Wanda, who wanted to take her powers and meet he twin sons in some universe because they were taken away from her in WandaVision.

Now newly uploaded footage from the sets of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as per Insider, shows a mystery character present during a key scene in the film and the internet says it is none other than Thor’s half-brother Balder The Brave. The footage is going viral on the internet and netizens are having fun decoding it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The said footage is from the sequence when Wanda and Doctor Strange are in the hall of the Illuminati where they meet the members of a multiversal team lead by John Krasinski as Reed Richards. In the sequence, we saw Wanda fighting them all and defeating them one by one. In the same fight, the BTS footage features a man deceased and impaled by sword. The mystery character has armor and a cloak on him. Now, this character almost resembles Balder The Brave supposedly played by Daniel Craig and you cannot ignore.

Meanwhile, it was first reported that Daniel Craig walked away from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness after the COVID insurgence during the time of the shoot. But looks like he indeed shot for some parts at least stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

