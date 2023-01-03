The n*de scandal is not new. Over the years, private pictures of many celebrities have got leaked and stirred controversy. Singer Selena Gomez has her own fair share of controversies and once her topless pictures went viral, leaving her fans shocked.

Back in 2014, an unknown hacker allegedly leaked n*de pictures of Come & Get It singer. It was allegedly Selena’s topless pictures. As soon as the pictures hit the internet, they went viral. As per reports, her topless images were a small portion of her intimate pictures. Scroll down to read.

In the year 2014, the n*de pictures of singer Selena Gomez were leaked on the internet. According to a report, the unknown had leaked alleged n*de pictures of the singer and Selena feared that her pictures from the rehab centre might too get leaked on the internet. An insider revealed that it was a small portion of the intimate details of the singer. A report in InTouch magazine added, “Selena fears information about her health and drug issues might get leak…. Another leak could finally confirm the truth about her lupus diagnosis and rehab stint.” Well, there was no confirmation that whether the rehab pictures exist or not but what was known was that Gomez went to a rehab centre for two weeks and it was confirmed by Selena’s representative.

Well, it was not the only n*de controversy of Selena Gomez, she got embroiled in another scandal when n*de pictures of her then-boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted on her Instagram account. However, the pictures were deleted minutes after they were posted. Later, it was discovered that her Instagram account was hacked. However, the leak pictures had impacted Bieber as during an interview he went on to say – “I felt violated.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated each other for eight long years before officially parting ways in 2018.

