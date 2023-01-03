The New Year’s Eve this time was refreshing because the world walked towards at least something that looked like normalcy even when the pandemic scare still lurked somewhere. Hollywood just the world went back to their style of celebration, but their doing made headlines unlike us and the scale was high. Brad Pitt, who has been in the headlines lately for his underperforming release Babylon and his personal life more over chose to be in Mexico with his new lady love Ines de Ramon.

For the unversed, Brad (59) found love again in Ines (30) amid all the legal battles and film updates a couple of months ago. The two were spotted going out publically in November last year and things were confirmed that there is a spark between the two. It was reported that they are even planning to spend New Year’s Eve together and turns out the same happened.

Now as per an insider who leaked the information to People, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon did spend new year’s eve together in Mexico and had a lot of fun. The source has revealed much more information than just the celebration and below is all you need to know about this update of the day.

The source revealed that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated the eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The actor and jewelry designer had a lot of fun together. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source shared. The insider further went on to add that Brad is not seeing anyone else apart from Ines right now.

If you aren’t aware, this is Brad Pitt’s first public relationship since his episode with Angelina Jolie before their divorce in 2016. “He is spending more time with Ines,” the source also said about Brad. “He is very happy,” they added.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrated Brad’s 59th birthday together before taking off for the new year trip a week before Christmas. It was then reported that Brad and Ines like each other and were seeing where things go. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

