Recently, Courtney Love broke the web with her statement when she accused Brad Pitt of removing her from the 1999 cult classic Fight Club. According to her, she was supposed to portray the role of Marla was later played by Helena Bonham Carter. The actress made the shocking allegations against Pitt in her latest interview while sharing the whole history. But looks like, her claims and accusations hold no truth.

Love was married to Kurt Cobain till his death and has a daughter who is 30 years old now. She accused the hunk of removing her from the film after she declined him to play her husband in a film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as per the latest media reports, a source has rubbished the news and stated that Courtney Love never got the job adding that she audition for the role in Fight Club but was not offered the part. A source close to the film revealed to Variety that one cannot get fired from a job they never got. “You cannot be fired for a job you didn’t get. It’s common knowledge that roles are not decided by other actors but by the director,” added the source.

Earlier speaking on the recent episode of WTF With Marc Maron, Courtney Love had stated, “I get this phone call. I get the role. The lawyers have called my lawyers. It’s my role… We did all these table reads, I’d gone over it more privately with David. Edward gets home, he starts sobbing. My landline rang at six. It was David Fincher – I knew it was gonna be him. And I’m like “don’t, don’t, don’t. And yeah, he fired me. Because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

Meanwhile, after her statement took social media by storm, she penned a long note talking about Brad pushing her a bridge too far.

“With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt’s film from Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other dies,” Love said. “I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public. If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer, said Courtney Love in the Insta post.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Is Back Baby! ‘Iron Man’ Is Finally Coming Back To Avengers & This Time The News Is Broken By A Reliable Industry Insider?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News