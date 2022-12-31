Jenna Ortega has been trending and breaking every record with her performance in the show Wednesday. However, her dance on Goo Goo Muck in the show has created a separate fan base, and every time we open our social media platforms, one or the other is recreating the viral dance with a touch of their own identity. Now, we have stumbled upon a few video covers that blew our minds and made us believe that they are better than the OG! Scroll below to find out the videos.

Jenna has become a sensation after her show Wednesday crossed many records, including one of the most loved and trending Netflix shows, Stranger Things. Now, the fans are waiting for Wednesday’s second season with bated breath.

Now coming back to Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance recreation. Recently, we came across a skater girl named Kamila Valieva who brought Jenna’s spookiness in her skating dance form while recreating the Goo Goo Muck dance cover. The 16-year-old figure skater performed a version of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance donning the character’s outfit at the Russian Figure Skating Championships. Check out the video below as shared by the news portal Entertainment Weekly on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Another version of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance that has been going viral on social media platforms is performed by Kristina Makushenko. She is a freediver and an underwater performer. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote a long caption and the excerpt of it could be read as, “IT TOOK ME 4 hours to film this. This dress 👗 was to floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it and my usual pool is closed till mid January to I had to adjust in other one 🤓”

Check out the mind-boggling video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makushenko (@kristimakusha)

What do you think about these dance covers of the Wednesday iconic ‘Goo Goo Muck’ dance? It sure made us think once that they are better than the OG! What about you? Let us know!

