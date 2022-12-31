Exactly a week ago, the TV industry was left in shock hearing about the shocking demise of actress Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha, aged 20, was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Now, actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s father, Shankar Banerjee has spoken up about the actress’ demise calling it murder.

For those who don’t remember, Pratyusha – who became a household name thanks to her portrayal of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, passed away at 24 when she died by suicide in 2016. In a recent chat, her father called Tunisha’s death similar to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rajput death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha Banerjee’s father, Shankar Banerjee, spoke about Tunisha Sharma’s death. The late actress’ father said, “When I read the news about Tunisha, I felt very sad. Suddenly my old wounds became fresh. Being a father, I can understand the condition of Tunisha’s mother right now.”

Calling Tunisha Sharma’s death a murder, Pratyusha Banerjee’s father said, “To be honest, as much as I can understand Tunisha’s death, it seems like murder to me. In the last few years, all murders are being given the form of suicide. Something similar happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. When I was talking to my wife, both of us were crying that again a mother has lost her innocent 20-year-old daughter. Her grief seems like our own.”

The Balika Vadhu actress’ father added, “If someone commits suicide intentionally, he makes sure that he leaves behind a note or letter so that other people do not suffer. This is a 100 percent murder case.” Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta also stated that Tunisha’s death reminded her of Pratyusha Banerjee’s demise.

Taking about Tunisha Sharma’s death, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Khan has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide in the matter. The actor was presented at Vasai court and has been sent to custody till Saturday after his earlier remand ended.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Was Pressurised To Convert To Islam, Constantly Harassed By Sheezan Khan & His Family: Mother Vanita

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News