Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have become huge social media personalities themselves. Whether it is Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta or former members Nidhi Bhanushali and Raj Anadkat, netizens keep a track of them all. Latest reports suggest Tanuj Mahashabde is all set to get married and below are all the details you need.

As most know, Tanuj rose to fame with his role as Mr. Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His character was initially not a part of the script but it was Dilip Joshi who suggested his entry into the show. The south Indian scientist is married to a beautiful woman Babita, played by Munmun Dutta. It is often a topic of discussion to how he ended up finding such a good-looking wife. But looks like that’s going to be the scenario in his real-life as well.

As per a recent report by Zoom News, Tanuj Mahashabde, 48, has finally decided to settle down in his real life. The actor has found his ideal match and will get married in 2023. While details of his fiancé have been kept under wraps, it is said that the woman is even more beautiful than Munmun Dutta.

Tanuj Mahashabde’s real wife could totally give a run for their money to his reel wife, Munmun Dutta. And fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of her, even since the news has surfaced online.

Previously, there had been rumours that Tanuj and Munmun were seeing each other but both actors denied the reports. In fact, they confessed rarely spent time with each other even on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. Previously, Munmun Dutta has also been linked to Raj Anadkat.

Are you excited about the rumoured wedding of Tanuj Mahashabde? Share with us through comments.

