Tunisha Sharma passed away at the age of 20 on 24th December. She allegedly died by suicide almost 15 days after breakup with ex-boyfriend and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan (28). As most know, her mother has leveled allegations of abetment to suicide and police has ruled out the possibility of love jihad. Amidst it all, the late actress’ uncle is breaking his silence. Scroll below for details.

Quite a few revelations have been made to police during investigation. Sheezan allegedly claimed that he was really disturbed by the Shraddha Walker murder case and that religious differences with Tunisha turned out to be the deal breaker of their relationship. Their age gap was reportedly another big reason behind the decision to split while many even claim that the actor cheated on the late star.

Sheezan Khan will continue to stay under custody till 28th December. Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma is reacting to the lunch the duo allegedly had in his makeup room before the tragic incident took place. “What was that about? If there was a break-up, why were you spending time with her?” he questioned.

Reacting to Sheezan Khan’s claim that he broke up as the Shraddha Walker case really stressed him out, Pawan Sharma added, “If you are from a different community and you know you cannot pull through, then why?”

It is rumoured that Sheezan and Tunisha dated for close to 3 months. But her mother claims that the actor has promised her a future and their split led her to depression.

Tunisha Sharma has previously been a part of Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho as Katrina Kaif’s younger self.

