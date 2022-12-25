Young TV actress Tunisha Sharma reportedly took her own life on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan -E- Kabul. Her untimely demise sent shock waves to the nation. She was a part of some successful TV shows and Bollywood films.

She was just 20 years old. Ever since the news of her death surfaced on the internet, a lot of speculations are being made about the same. According to the latest update, Tunisha’s co-star Sheezan Khan and alleged boyfriend has been arrested. Scroll down to know the details.

Tunisha Sharma died on December 24 after allegedly hanged herself in co-star Sheezan Khan’s make-up room. People present on the sets, claimed that the actress took her own life by hanging herself in the make-up room. However, later, Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against her co -star and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan for abetment of suicide.

DCP Chandrakant Jadhav who is currently involved in the investigation spoke to the media. He revealed that Tunisha Sharma lived with her mother and she was also called. Jadhav further added that the mother of Baar -Baar Dekho actress has blamed Shazeen Khan in her statement and said he should be charged with abetment of suicide.

A report in E24 claimed that the actress was pregnant. When this was asked to DCP Jadhav, he said, “The investigation and post -mortem are still underway.” The Walive Police said they will investigate Tunisha Sharma’s death from the angle of both murder and suicide.

Tunisha Sharma was a popular face on television. She worked in several Bollywood films including, Baar Baar Dekho, Fitoor, Kahaani 2, and Dabangg 3, among others.

