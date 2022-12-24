Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave a sweet surprise to her fans when she intimately tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh. For the longest time, netizens were convinced that she was dating Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh but that was certainly not the case. Latest accusations now claim that she opted for a hush-hush wedding because of pregnancy. Scroll below to know her reaction to it all!

It was on December 14 when Devoleena shared a picture with Vishal Singh, all decked up in a bridal avatar. The cryptic picture made netizens believe that the duo is announcing their marriage. But in reality, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor was just beside Bhattacharjee as she was set to wed the love of her life – Shanawaz Shaikh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the pregnancy rumours, Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Times Of India, “I don’t need to justify anything to anyone, but there are people around who think that I’m pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden. I’m shocked and feel sad for people who make such poor comments. This is another level of hypocrisy that you can’t let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can’t see anyone happy. It’s frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone’s life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don’t know what is coming next”

Well, that was a loud and clear message by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. But what’s also equally interesting is her take on doing bold roles after marriage.

“I don’t think marriage can be an excuse for not doing bold roles. I have never done any such roles before. And TV doesn’t promote much intimacy till date. If in future they do or incase TV airs such content or I take a digital series, it will completely depend on the situation and the story. I will never do anything that is of no use. I would only sign a role that I’m comfortable with and my audience, family would appreciate me for,” she responded.

As most by now know, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot to her gym trainer, Shanawaz Shaikh. They met during physiotherapy sessions on the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan In The New Promo & Says, “Aap Dono Ki Harkaton Ki Wajah Se Aapki Maa Aur Beheno Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News