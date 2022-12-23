Badshah Raps About His Ex-Girlfriend & We Can All Relate To It, "Main Old School Mujhse Move On Nahi Hota..."

Rapper Badshah is making a come back in the smashing way possible with his Paagal tour, which is kickstarting in Mumbai on 24th December at NSCI Dome, Worli followed by eight other cities, with the tour ending on 18 th March.

While promotion his tour, he opened his heart to RJ Mahvash on her chat show ‘Bold or Bowled’ where he revealed unknown secrets of his love life. With the series of controversial questions, ‘Paagal ‘ famed rapper did not shy away from honesty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about a person he has made out with, in his dreams, he boldly said,’ Madhuri Dixit’, and sending a typo to actor Arjun Kapoor ‘Love you baby’ further revealing that weirdest place he has made out with someone, is the graveyard, all these relevations have taken the netizens by surprise. He did not stop here, further dedicating a message to his ex-saying,’ Main hamare kamre main nahi sota; lightein band, TV on nahi hota; main old school mujhse move on nahi hota’.

On professional front, with back-to-back hit songs, Badshah has also recently collaborated with Instagram for the launch of Instagram’s end-of-year recap, only Indian artist to do so along with other global names producer Bad Bunny, DJ & Producer DJ Khaled, Stranger things star Priah

Ferguson.

Badshah has kept everyone hooked right from the announcement of the tour, when he named the tour ‘Paagal’, fans are excited to know how much craziness will be unleashed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

Must Read: Uorfi Javed’s Latest Fashion Twist Covers Her B*a With A Mesh Top Made Of Tin Can Toppers, Netizens Troll “Pant Ka Button Zaroor Kholna Hota?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News