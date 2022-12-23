Seven years after the first season of TVF’s Pitchers was released, the makers are now back with the second season. Pitchers Season 2 began streaming on ZEE5 today, but unfortunately, it’s been leaked.

As per media reports, all episodes o the Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar, Riddhi Dogra, and Abhishek Banerjee-led series are available online. Read on for more.

As per a Times Now report, Pitchers season 2 got leaked online just a few hours after its release. All episodes of the season are available on several notorious torrent sites for viewing and download in download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

Giving Pitchers Season 2 a 2.5-star rating, our reviewed last words for the TVF show read, “There is everything that we missed in the last seven years about Pitchers, but the emotions we connected to are highly missing.”

