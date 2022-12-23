It is Uorfi Javed’s world and we are all living in it. The actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her bold and sartorial outfit choices and is always the talk of the town. Not just the fans but her creative dress sense is also Ranveer Singh approved which he revealed on Koffee With Karan. Now, Javed has shared a new video on her Instagram where she’s wearing a top made by Coca Cola caps and this is really unique of her to come up with this idea and we would give 10/10 to her for this. Scroll below to watch the video.

Uorfi has now become a huge name in showbiz and has over 4 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is always the center of attention when it comes to her public appearance and she also doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on anything and everything including political and regional.

Talking about her latest reel on Instagram, Uorfi Javed can be seen experimenting and wearing a mesh top made from Coca Cola tin can toppers and netizens have now some hilarious reactions to it.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Reacting to Uorfi Javed’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Pant ka button zaror kholna hota? 🙄”

Another user commented, “Guys inko rokhne ke liye ignore karo boycott her sabko boycott kar rahi isko bhi karo”

A third user commented, “Batameez ladki ise kameez ki jarurat hai”.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Uorfi Javed for her latest unique outfit on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

