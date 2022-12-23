Bigg Boss season 16 is turning controversial day by day. After Shalin Bhanot receiving death threats from MC Stan, to now Sreejita De defaming and character assassinating Tina Datta on national television for the second time. The show is getting heated every moment. The recent promo of Sreejita De making dirty and nasty remarks on Tina Datta’s personal life has already gotten her a lot of flakes, and fans are sending their support to Tina.

With all the mishaps in place, Tina’s friend and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh has come out in support of Tina. She says, “I spoke to Tina’s mother. She is so so worried. Sreejita has met aunty so many times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sreejita didn’t even think about what her parents would go through after all of this. Is this how a game is played? By passing such dirty and personal remarks? Kuch bhi ho yaar, game ke liye yeh sab karna is stooping to such a low level.”

Tina Datta has been repeatedly saying that there is nothing sour between her and Sreejita in the outside world. Tina even mentioned it to De that she thought both would have a good bond inside the house. With all the changing dynamics, it is going to be interesting to see what lies ahead in the game. Stay tuned!!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Ankit Gupta Shown Exit Doors Due To Lesser Votes? Fans Call Out Makers For ‘Unfair’ Decision

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News