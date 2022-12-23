Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows in India. Over the years, we have witnessed many entertaining seasons and some of the ugliest fights but Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari’s fight in BB4 still remains one of the major controversies of Bigg Boss.

Back then in Bigg Boss season 4, Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Shweta got embroiled in an ugly with Dolly. Both the ladies were discussing the house duties and it turned into a heated conversation. Later, Bindra went on to pass lewd remarks about Tiwari’s personal life.

During a conversation Shweta Tiwari said, “Kya boys bartan nhi dho sakte?” To which, Dolly Bindra responded, “unse puch na”. In return, Shweta said “awaaz neeche”. After this, Dolly lost her calm and went on to say, “Awaaz kyun neeche karu mai. Tu hai toh jhuti number 1, mai tere kya baat karu. Aur nhi toh kya, bhool gya who apne kissey purane. Yahan 75000 le kar apni aukaat dikha di waha. Cheapri kahi ki. Naam loon kya? Sab pta hai tu kya- kya karti hai?”

Watch Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari’s fight here:

However, Dolly Bindra later faced a lot of criticism for her insensitive comments. Several contestants and fans came out in Shweta Tiwari’s support after Bindra struck below the belt by passing nasty comments about her personal life.

In fact, Salman Khan had also schooled Dolly on the same and reminded her that Shweta’s daughter was also watching the show.

