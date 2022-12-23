Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most loved couple in the Television world. They fell in love on the sets of Ace Of Space and there were discussions around tying the knot already. Little did anyone know there’s a split destined along with the actress getting engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar within months of the breakup. Scroll below for updates on the row.

As most know, Varun has finally broken his silence on Divya’s engagement. He congratulated the couple and wished them the best. Netizens have been noticing his cryptic posts on moving on and sending him lots of love and support.

Amidst it all, Varun Sood conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Twitter handle as he wrote, “Sitting at the airport and I’m bored Lets do a #AskVarun (Can’t disclose any projects so no point asking that 🫠) Lets make this one fun”

To this, a fan seemingly hinted at Divya Agarwal breakup and asked, “Varun tell us How can we deal with hurtness #AskVarun”

Varun Sood reacted, “You gotta first accept it. And go through it. And then remind yourself that you don’t deserve this pain. You deserve to love yourself. Then just live life.”

Another asked, “Aap shadi kab karogey ?? (When will you get married?)

“Abhi itni jaldi toh nahi boss. This is gonna take a VERY LONG TIME. VERY VERY LONG TIME,” Varun Sood reacted, which felt like a dig at Divya Agarwal to many fans.

On the professional front, Varun Sood is achieving new heights. He made his Bollywood debut with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and has a couple of releases scheduled for 2023.

