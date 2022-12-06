Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved actresses from the television industry who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. However, she used to hit the headlines every now and then for her relationship with Varun Sood but unfortunately, their bond didn’t last, and earlier this year they parted ways. Now, after months, last night on her birthday eve, she announced that she is engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. However, here’s how netizens reacted to her papped videos as they could notice her little baby bump. Read below to find out!

For the unversed, Divya‘s fiance Apurva Padgaonkar is an engineer-turned-businessman and is a restaurateur with four restaurants in Mumbai. The ‘Tight’ Pub is a well-liked hangout for locals in Vashi, and foodies love to visit the Pan-Asian restaurants, ‘Soy Street’ in the same area, Vashi. The most buzzing one is ‘Pot Pourri’ in Chembur, a bar and restaurant that caters to every age group. And finally, ‘Lemon Leaf’ in Bandra.

Last night after announcing her engagement with Apurva, Divya Agarwal can be seen cutting chocolate cakes for the media thanking them for being a part of her journey and loving her with all their hearts. In the video shared by a paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle, Divya looked very pretty in a metallic purple coloured body-hugging mini wrap dress which gave detail about her body features. She completed her look with a double layer stone-studded neckpiece and glammed-up makeup!

However, through the dress, Divya Agarwal can be seen flaunting her tummy which felt like a baby bump to the netizens. While one of them commented, “Pregnancy check Karne k like kon kon comment karne aya h like me,” another one wrote, “Pregnant hai kya ye.” One of the comments can be read as, “Pregnancy mein ye sab.” Another netizen penned, “She looks pregnant.” Other internet users trolled her for “overacting”.

What do you think? Is Divya Agarwal pregnant? Let us know in the comments!

