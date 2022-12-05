Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal seemed to be the endgame. The couple claimed to be bestfriends before they finally confessed their feelings on Ace Of Space. It was a green signal from their family members and fans were only waiting for the wedding date. Unfortunately, the relationship fell through early this year and both have remained silent ever since the announcement. But is this the start to their social media war? Scroll below for more details.

If one can recall, Divya recently broke her silence on not being invited to Bigg Boss 15. She took an indirect dig on the makers and claimed maybe that didn’t happen despite promises because she doesn’t have a ‘Shetty’ to her name. The actress was hinting at Shamita Shetty, who’s been a part of the reality show multiple times but could never win it.

Shortly after, Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Self victimization (with a puke emoji)” Of course, he didn’t mention who he targeted with his tweet but netizens were convinced that he was taking an indirect dig at ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

Netizens began slamming Varun Sood for unnecessarily taunting Divya Agarwal while she’s maintained a dignified silence post their breakup.

A user wrote, “I think u shud either tweet clearly or not tweet. Agar aise samjhne baith gye toh ho gya. If this is for your ex, toh itne saal mei buri nhi lagi vo? Suddenly buri lgne lagi? Where she doesn’t even talk abt u. N if it is 4 sumone else,toh bata hi do jb tweet kr rhe ho toh”

Another commented, “ch*tiya bola 😡🤬 iska kata hai har baar, 🤣🤣 aah gaya kahi ka criticism karna wala khud aaj taq eek bhi reality show nahi jeeta hai.. self victim my 👟foot bc ace of space main kitna khud ko victimise kar k vote lai tha who bhool gaya”

“Ace mein toh flirt bhi itna kiya atlleast she doesn’t doo anything like soo keep ur cheapness with you,” another wrote.

A fan reacted, “Jab saath me thi toh bohot support kiya tha tumne 😂 Itna hi saccha pyaar tha toh taunts kyu ? wo to shaant hai, tumko itni chull kyu hai bhaiya ?”

Self victimisation 🤢 — Varun Sood (@VSood12) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal also shared another tweet that read, “It’s crazy how people just want to give gyan for no reason.. whatever I do Bohot mirchi yaar bohot zyada ! Keep following”

It’s crazy how people just want to give gyan for no reason.. whatever I do

Bohot mirchi yaar bohot zyada !

Keep following ❤️😂 — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) December 3, 2022

We wonder if her tweet is a reaction to Varun Sood.

