Actress Divya Agarwal made headlines last year after winning Karan Johar-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT. A few weeks ago, the actress made headlines yet again when she announced her breakup with Varun Sood. Fans were shocked by the sudden announcement of the split.

Both Divya and Varun met on the sets of another reality show Ace of Space and fell in love with each other. The two even bought a house where they lived together during their dating period. However, when the couple broke up after dating for four years they never opened up about it.

Now Divya Agarwal has revealed the real reason behind breaking up with Varun Sood. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t know if it was a good or bad move. It (announcing the break-up on social media) took guts and it was my decision. I kept myself first and announced the break-up the way I wanted. Mujhe gaaliyan bhi padi thi, but I ignored them.”

Divya then added, “The fact that I don’t want to talk about why we spilt makes everyone go crazy, but there are a few things that are private and you keep them to yourself. I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Despite their breakup, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are on good terms and are in a friendly relationship. She even wished him on his birthday recently and has often been spotted together on several occasions even after their split.

Back when Divya announced the break-up, many accused Varun of cheating on her. The Bigg Boss OTT winner denied these rumours instantly by sending out an angry message. Divya said that Varun is an honest man and it was her decision alone to separate from Varun.

