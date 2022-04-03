Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal left their massive fanbase heartbroken when they announced their split last month. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared their big decision that left DivRun fans weeping. Thei followers have now found a ray of hope as they got spotted last night together for an event. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Varun recently celebrated his 27th birthday. Divya’s mom Rosy Agarwal and brother Prince were amongst others who wished the Roadies star. The ex-girlfriend also called him a ‘star’ but as expected, remained missing from his birthday celebrations.

Varun Sood even shared a post on how this birthday has been different from his previous years and spoke about “realisations, re-evaluations and amends.” Fans know that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant has been struggling to move on from his breakup with Divya Agarwal. But amidst it all, the duo has been spotted together and fans can’t keep calm.

Last night, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal were spotted with Rannvijay Singha for an event. While there were pictures of the Roadies brothers posing together, DivRun refrained from clicking any pictures together. However, there are glimpses of the ex-boyfriend escorting his lover at the location as he puts his arms around her back to keep her protected.

The glimpse is way too sweet for any DivRun fans to witness. As expected, Twitter is flooded with fans’ expectations of the duo getting back together.

A fan tweeted, “As he said always and forever divya ke sath My #divrun @VSood12 @Divyakitweet Can’t even express how happy I am right now”

Another wrote, “They both🥰🥰❤❤ @VSood12 pls don’t leave hope and try convincing. She is firm about her decision since starting”

A tweet read, “I am not gonna stop hoping. Yup. That’s it.”

Check out the pictures below:

Well, let’s hope Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood get back together. At least, that’s what their fans are hoping for!

